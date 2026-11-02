ADIPEC 2026 showcases advanced solutions for oil facility safety

ABU DHABI, 2nd November, 2026 (WAM) -- Flexitallic and INTEGRA Technologies showcased advanced gasket technologies and industrial joint integrity solutions at ADIPEC 2026, designed to prevent leaks, address flange corrosion and enhance operational safety.

An INTEGRA Technologies specialist told the Emirates News Agency (WAM) that the company was showcasing its Total Joint Integrity service, recently introduced in the Middle East, combining gasket manufacturing and joint integrity procedures to prevent leaks during plant commissioning.

He said the company uses digital software to track joint integrity operations, from documentation and inspection to flange assembly, controlled bolting and testing, helping minimise errors and ensure operational readiness. The company draws on more than 30 years of experience in Canada and the United States.

A Flexitallic LLC representative said the company was displaying Flange Rescue Gaskets (FRG), designed to address flange corrosion while reducing maintenance time and costs and improving health, safety and environmental performance.

Other products include ISOFLEX-FS isolation gaskets, which have met qualification requirements at international companies including Petroleum Development Oman (PDO) and Shell; Corriculite for seawater and corrosive environments; and Change gaskets for high-temperature and cyclic loading applications.

The representative said the company aims to expand its specialised offerings to meet oil and gas industry demand, particularly from ADNOC.

The UK-headquartered group operates manufacturing facilities in Ras Al Khaimah and Abu Dhabi, producing gaskets for critical applications, including refinery and petrochemical units. ISOFLEX-FS gaskets are manufactured locally in the UAE.