Rock360 showcases AI-powered drilling cuttings analysis system at ADIPEC 2026

ABU DHABI, 2nd November, 2026 (WAM) --Rock360 showcased an advanced system for analysing rock cuttings from oil and gas wells at ADIPEC 2026, combining hyperspectral imaging, geochemical analysis and artificial intelligence (AI) to improve hydrocarbon reservoir characterisation. The technology incorporates innovations protected by US patents.

Engineer Ahmed Hani Al Gamal, an earth sciences researcher at Stanford University who leads the project's research and technology development, explained that the system integrates hyperspectral imaging, X-ray fluorescence (XRF) and drilling data to generate multidimensional profiles of rock samples, providing more comprehensive information than individual instruments.

He said the company's strategic efforts, led by CEO Nizar Shalabi, focus on training AI and machine learning models using reference data to predict the properties of new samples.

Preliminary results have shown improved estimation accuracy, while research is expanding into the study of internal rock structures using computed tomography (CT).

The system also incorporates automated sample collection and analysis technologies, aiming to move beyond conventional measurements by modelling complex relationships between mineral composition, chemical properties and physical characteristics to improve geological evaluation.