Alpha Dhabi nine-month net profit rises 23% to AED12.8 billion

ABU DHABI, 2nd November, 2026 (WAM) -- Alpha Dhabi Holding PJSC (“Alpha Dhabi” or “the Group”), a global investment holding company headquartered in Abu Dhabi and listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX: ALPHADHABI), today announced its financial results for the nine-month period ended 30 September 2026. The Group delivered a strong performance, with revenue of AED 58.3 billion and net profit of AED 12.8 billion, underpinned by disciplined capital allocation and strategic investments in future-facing industries.

Alpha Dhabi’s sustained focus on building a globally competitive and diversified portfolio translated into Group revenue of AED 58.3 billion, up 6.1% versus the same period of the prior year. This performance reflects the Group’s strong financial foundation and balance-sheet resilience, supporting its ability to navigate changing market dynamics while continuing to deliver long-term shareholder value.

The Group posted net profit of AED 12.8 billion, supported by contributions across its diversified business divisions. External revenue comprised AED22.2 billion from Real Estate, AED 21.3 billion from Industrial, AED 8.6 billion from Construction and AED 6.2 billion from Services & Others.

Alpha Dhabi strengthened its balance sheet, with total assets of AED 236.4 billion, representing a 10% increase versus 31 December 2025. The Group’s cash and bank balances stood at AED 36.5 billion, while total equity reached AED 114.6 billion, providing financial flexibility to pursue disciplined growth opportunities.

Alpha Dhabi enters the final quarter of 2026 with strong momentum and a clear focus on sectors positioned for long-term growth, including artificial intelligence, digital banking, hospitality, advanced infrastructure, energy and healthcare. The Group will continue to pursue disciplined geographic expansion and investment opportunities that strengthen its portfolio, supporting confidence in its ability to deliver through the remainder of 2026 and into 2027.

Alpha Dhabi’s increasingly diversified portfolio, spanning multiple geographies and forward-looking sectors, continues to support resilient, sustainable growth. Portfolio companies generated AED 7.7 billion of revenue outside the UAE, representing 13.2% of total revenue, demonstrating the continuing international reach of the Group’s businesses.

Mohamed Thani Murshed Ghannam Al Rumaithi, Chairman of Alpha Dhabi Holding, said: “Our strong nine-month performance reflects the resilience of the UAE economy and the strength of Alpha Dhabi’s diversified portfolio. We remain focused on disciplined capital allocation, portfolio optimisation and investment in sectors with compelling long-term potential. This approach supports sustainable shareholder value across market cycles. We enter the remainder of 2026 confident in our strategy and our ability to carry this momentum into 2027.”

Eng. Hamad Al Ameri, Managing Director and Group CEO of Alpha Dhabi Holding, said: “We continued to translate our strategy into disciplined execution across a portfolio growing in scale, capability and geographic reach. Revenue of AED 58.3 billion and net profit of AED 12.8 billion reflect the resilience of our operating platform and contributions across our diversified businesses. We advanced our priorities through investments in artificial intelligence, global technology and private credit, while strengthening our international presence. As we close out 2026, we are focused on operational performance, disciplined capital deployment and decisive execution to accelerate value creation and enter 2027 from a position of strength.”

As part of its investment activities, Alpha Dhabi signed an agreement to commit USD 1 billion (approximately AED 3.67 billion) to Alpha Wave III, a global investment fund managed by Alpha Wave Global. Building on the Group’s participation in Alpha Wave Ventures II, the commitment expands its diversified exposure to artificial intelligence and other high-growth businesses developing and applying transformative technologies. The investment supports Alpha Dhabi’s portfolio diversification strategy and focuses on long-term value creation and remains subject to any applicable approvals.

In private credit, Alpha Dhabi doubled its capital commitment to the MICAD Credit JV managed by Mubadala Capital to US$1 billion and increased its ownership interest to 40% from 20%. The partnership’s broadened mandate provides access to additional global private credit strategies alongside existing US and European direct lending activities. The joint venture manages approximately US$1.7 billion in assets across 45 portfolio companies, reinforcing private credit as a strategic pillar of Alpha Dhabi’s diversified investment portfolio.

In the real estate sector, Aldar has announced an AED 1.1 billion forward purchase agreement with Arada, marking its first real estate investment in Sharjah. The agreement covers three residential blocks comprising more than 1,100 units across nine buildings in Aljada, the emirate’s flagship mixed-use master development, with delivery scheduled for Q4 2029. The transaction expands Aldar’s develop-to-hold pipeline across sectors to AED 21 billion. It also gives the company exposure to Sharjah’s growing residential market through one of the emirate’s leading integrated communities.

In healthcare, PureHealth, the largest healthcare group in the Middle East, has retained the highest provisional ESG rating of AAA from independent index provider MSCI for the second consecutive year, with an assessment score approximately 30% above the industry average. The recognition coincides with the release of the group’s 2025 Sustainability and Social Impact Report, which documents measurable progress in climate action, social impact, workforce empowerment and national value creation. Corporate social responsibility spending in the UAE reached AED 41 million, with community initiatives across its UAE and UK operations reaching around 473,000 beneficiaries, up 116% year-on-year. The group also cut its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 11% compared with 2024.

In marine engineering and construction, NMDC Group (ADX: NMDC), a global leader in integrated marine, energy, construction, logistics and engineering solutions, has officially inaugurated the Abu Al Bakhoush, a self-propelled heavy-duty cutter suction dredger. The ceremony, held in Nantong, China, marks a strategic milestone in the Group’s long-term international growth strategy. The 148-meter vessel adds 30,040 kW of installed power to NMDC’s dredging capacity and joins a fleet of more than 170 vessels, strengthening the Group’s readiness to deliver complex, large-scale projects in international markets. Certified under GREEN PASSPORT, the dredger also reinforces the infrastructure behind the Group’s sustainable growth, in line with its strategy of international expansion and continued people development to create value for shareholders.

In hospitality and lifestyle, Nammos Hotels & Resorts and Abu Dhabi-based Modon Holding have announced Nammos Ras El Hekma, the lifestyle and hospitality brand’s first fully integrated destination in Egypt. Located within the Wadi Yemm precinct, the development will bring Ras El Hekma’s promise of timeless Mediterranean living to life. It combines branded residences, a luxury resort, a retail village, and a curated selection of all-day dining and wellness experiences, including the globally renowned Nammos Restaurant & Beach Club, all introduced to Egypt for the first time. Nammos Ras El Hekma represents a new expression of contemporary Mediterranean luxury.