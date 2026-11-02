DP World strengthens China–Africa corridor with new shipping link

DUBAI, 2nd November, 2026 (WAM) -- DP World's Shipping Solutions AMEA business ("Shipping Solutions") is expanding its China–Africa shipping network with the launch of the China Africa Link, a new weekly service designed to strengthen connectivity between the Far East and Africa, providing customers with greater choice, enhanced market access and more resilient supply chains.

Operated by Shipping Solutions, the China Africa Link is scheduled to commence in late November 2026, strengthening maritime connectivity between China and the growing markets of East and Southern Africa.

The service will operate the following port rotation: Shanghai (China) – Ningbo (China) – Nansha (China) – Port Klang Westport (Malaysia) – Dar es Salaam (Tanzania) – Maputo (Mozambique) – Singapore – Shanghai (China). The rotation will provide additional connections between major Chinese export gateways and key African markets, supporting the movement of goods across established and emerging trade routes.

The China Africa Link is a tangible example of DP World Marine Services' Connected Trade Corridors approach, bringing together maritime solutions, ports and inland transport to create more integrated and flexible trade networks. By expanding shipping connections into key African gateways, the service will provide customers with additional routing options, support growing trade flows and strengthen links between regional and international markets.

Ganesh Raj, Global COO, Marine Services, DP World, said: "Global trade is changing, and our customers need more than shipping capacity. They need reliable connections, greater choice and the flexibility to adapt as trade patterns evolve. The new China Africa Link demonstrates how we are bringing our Connected Trade Corridors approach to life. By strengthening maritime connectivity between China and Africa, we are opening up more opportunities for businesses and creating smarter, more flexible shipping networks that help keep cargo moving."

The new service will support the movement of a diverse range of goods, including machinery, electronics, construction materials and automotive components from China, alongside African exports such as agricultural products, minerals and other commodities.

The launch also complements DP World's significant investments in African trade infrastructure. In Mozambique, DP World is undertaking a $165 million expansion of its Maputo container terminal, designed to more than double handling capacity, while in Tanzania, it has committed more than $500 million to modernising the Port of Dar es Salaam. Together with the China Africa Link, these investments demonstrate how DP World is connecting port infrastructure with marine services to expand customer choice, strengthen regional connectivity and support the continued growth of South–South trade.