ERC launches AED12.5 million winter aid campaign to benefit over 300,000 people in 17 countries

ABU DHABI, 2nd November, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), the ERC today launched its 2026–2027 winter aid campaign, worth AED12.5 million, to benefit more than 300,000 people across 17 countries.

The campaign aims to alleviate the suffering of vulnerable communities, particularly refugees, displaced people and those affected by humanitarian crises and severe weather conditions.

The campaign reflects Sheikh Hamdan's commitment to strengthening the humanitarian response to cold weather and providing essential supplies to families most affected by winter conditions, in line with the UAE's long-standing approach to humanitarian giving and solidarity.

To mark the launch, the ERC organised a volunteer event at its Abu Dhabi HQ to prepare winter aid packages. The participants included board members Abdulla Balalaa, Khadim Al Derei, Qais Al Dhaheri and Khalifa Hamad Al Dhaheri, alongside ERC Secretary-General Ahmed Sari Al Mazrouei, staff, volunteers and affiliates, as well as volunteers from Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, ADNOC, an ERC partner, and other organisations.

Al Mazrouei said the campaign reflects the UAE's humanitarian approach under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the ERC's commitment to supporting people affected by crises and disasters, particularly during winter when humanitarian and living challenges intensify.

He said the ERC had developed a phased implementation plan throughout the winter, in coordination with relevant authorities and humanitarian partners in the UAE and abroad, prioritising children, older people, women, and displaced and refugee families to ensure timely and efficient aid delivery.

Al Mazrouei added that the strong volunteer turnout reflected the spirit of solidarity within UAE society and the importance of charitable work in supporting humanitarian initiatives.

He reaffirmed that the ERC would continue implementing relief and humanitarian programmes and expanding partnerships under H.H. Sheikh Hamdan's directives and supervision, strengthening the UAE's leading role in regional and international humanitarian efforts.