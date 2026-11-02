Dragon Oil targets oil production of 200,000 bpd by 2030

ABU DHABI, 2nd November, 2026 (WAM) -- Dragon Oil, a subsidiary of Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC) Group, aims to increase its oil production to 200,000 barrels per day by 2030, up from approximately 150,000 barrels per day currently, under an expansion plan that includes increasing investments in its existing areas of operation and exploring new opportunities in the Middle East, Africa and Southeast Asia.

Abdulkarim Ahmed AlMaazmi, CEO of Dragon Oil, told the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC 2026) that the company continues to implement its expansion plans, drawing on 26 years of experience in the energy sector.

He explained that Dragon Oil began operations in Turkmenistan, where it secured a 25-year concession that was subsequently extended to 35 years. In 2019, the company acquired a concession in Egypt's Gulf of Suez and also holds a 30% stake in Iraq's Al Faihaa Field. Its operations are currently concentrated in these three countries.

AlMaazmi said the company is pursuing growth through two avenues. The first involves expanding within its existing areas of operation by exploring investment opportunities in Turkmenistan, Egypt and Iraq. The second focuses on entering new markets, particularly in the Middle East and Africa, while assessing opportunities in Southeast Asia, especially Malaysia and Indonesia.

He noted that Dragon Oil has participated in ADIPEC approximately seven times since 2018, highlighting the exhibition's role in bringing together energy producers, consumers, contractors and decision-makers under one roof, providing opportunities to explore cooperation, conclude deals, learn about the latest technologies and benefit from specialised expertise.

AlMaazmi affirmed that ADIPEC is a leading global platform for the oil and energy industry, reflecting Abu Dhabi's and the UAE's position in bringing together leading industry decision-makers and experts, fostering cooperation and supporting the development of the global energy sector.