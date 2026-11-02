Response Plus showcases emergency medical care solutions for oil & gas sector at ADIPEC 2026

ABU DHABI, 2nd November, 2026 (WAM) -- Response Plus Holding is showcasing its integrated emergency medical care solutions for oil and gas workers at the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC 2026), through a specialised system covering onshore and offshore fields, drilling rigs and remote locations.

The system combines field clinics, specialised medical teams, air and ground medical evacuation services, satellite-based medical communications, command and control systems, and emergency response training programmes to support worker safety and enhance the efficiency of handling medical cases across different operational environments.

The company is highlighting the use of technology and integrated operational capabilities to enhance medical support services for the energy sector through an interactive model simulating work environments and emergency management centres. The model demonstrates coordination between medical teams, evacuation and ambulance transport services, as well as telemedicine solutions connecting remote sites with hospitals and specialised medical personnel.

Nelson Prabhakaran, Chief Operating Officer of Response Plus Holding, told the Emirates News Agency (WAM) that the company is participating in ADIPEC for the fifth consecutive year. At the 2026 edition, it is presenting a comprehensive emergency medical response system for various energy sectors, including oil and gas, wind energy and nuclear energy, alongside healthcare facility management and healthcare support services for these sectors.

He explained that the company is displaying an operational model simulating energy-sector environments, incorporating vessels, offshore installations, roads, nuclear facilities and wind energy infrastructure. It demonstrates how the command and control centre operates during emergencies, from activating medical evacuations using helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft to coordinating ambulance movements and linking them to the centre to ensure an integrated response.

Prabhakaran said the model enables delegations and participants to gain first-hand insight into emergency management and medical operations across different worksites. The concept originated at the company's Abu Dhabi headquarters to provide an interactive representation of its services and their implementation. The company's in-house design team developed, assembled and installed its components to create an integrated simulation reflecting different operational environments.

Ahmed Saleh, General Manager of Response Plus Medical, a subsidiary of Response Plus Holding, told WAM that the company provides oil and gas operators with field clinics and integrated medical teams, alongside medical evacuation services using helicopters and four-wheel-drive ambulances. These capabilities enable access to difficult terrain and the provision of advanced healthcare to workers in remote areas without permanent medical facilities.

He added that the company conducts medical training programmes to improve workers' preparedness and equip them with first-aid and emergency response skills, particularly on islands, offshore installations, oil drilling rigs and desert sites. Its operations extend to Norway, the United Kingdom, Oman and most Gulf countries, in cooperation with major international companies.

Saleh highlighted telemedicine technology as one of the company's key solutions, enabling medical teams at remote sites to communicate directly with hospitals and specialist doctors, even in areas beyond the coverage of conventional telecommunications networks. This provides essential medical guidance and supports faster decision-making during emergencies.

He explained that the technology uses satellite communications to transmit patients' vital signs, including heart rate and blood pressure, to the receiving hospital. This enables doctors and specialised medical personnel to monitor patients, review their medical histories, assess their conditions before arrival and prepare to provide appropriate medical care immediately upon transfer.