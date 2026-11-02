Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits ADIPEC 2026

ABU DHABI, 2nd November, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs, has visited ADIPEC 2026, hosted by ADNOC Group and underway at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi until 5 November.

H.H. Sheikh Theyab toured the exhibition, which features dedicated pavilions from more than 30 countries, and reviewed the latest innovations advancing global energy system resilience, praising the event’s role in convening global energy sector leaders to drive economic stability for communities worldwide.

H.H. Sheikh Theyab also emphasised the event’s role in accelerating projects and solutions that expand energy supply and support growth both locally and internationally.

During the visit, H.H. Sheikh Theyab was accompanied by Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNOC; Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; and a number of officials.