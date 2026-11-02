JS Al Sultan wins UAE National Arabian Horse Stallions Championship

ABU DHABI, 2 November 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE National Arabian Horse Championship concluded this evening at the Grand Hall of Boudheib Academy following four days of competition organised by the Emirates Arabian Horse Society (EAHS) as part of its 2026–2027 season programme.

The championship featured 500 horses belonging to 267 owners, competing for a total prize purse of AED4.47 million, reaffirming the event’s prestigious standing and its role in supporting and developing Arabian horse shows and strengthening the UAE’s position as a leading centre for the sector.

Mohammed Ahmed Al Harbi, Director-General of the EAHS, attended the final day’s competitions and crowned the winners in the presence of a number of horse owners, breeders and stud managers from across the UAE.

The championship witnessed strong competition, with the gold titles shared among several studs. JS Al Sultan, owned by Al Noor Stud, claimed gold in the Stallions Championship, while Fahad Yas, owned by Bakheet Saeed Al Ketbi, took silver. Al Aryam Baree, representing Al Aryam Arabians, won bronze.

Al Aryam Hames, owned by Sheikh Rashid bin Hamdan bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, opened the championship finals by winning gold in the Yearling Fillies Championship. AJ Saalmah, owned by Amara Stables, secured silver, while Bhajat Al Noor of Al Noor Stud took bronze.

In the Junior Fillies Championship for two- and three-year-olds, D Sdeirah of Dubai Arabian Horse Stud claimed gold, ahead of Al Aryam Aneeda of Al Aryam Arabians, which won silver. D Faqeehah, also representing Dubai Arabian Horse Stud, took bronze.

RK Naderah, owned by Al Jawaher Stud, secured gold in the Mares Championship, while AJ Najwa, owned by Khaled Al Omairi, claimed silver. Al Aryam Abla of Al Aryam Arabians took bronze.

In the Yearling Colts Championship, Emperor BHM of Bin Humaila Stud won gold, followed by RA Al Murr of Ras Al Khaimah Stud with silver. Sahm Al Dar, owned by Mohammed Al Jawaan Al Shamsi, took bronze.

Ghasham AH, owned by Ahmed Saeed Al Hameli, claimed gold in the Junior Colts Championship for two- and three-year-olds. Sarab BHM of Bin Humaila Stud secured silver, while ALA Sinjar, owned by Mohammed Butti Ali Al Abdouli, took bronze.