Dubai to host first international rhythmic gymnastics championship with 11 countries

DUBAI, 2nd November, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai will host an international rhythmic gymnastics championship from 5th to 7th November, featuring gymnasts from 11 countries.

The UAE Gymnastics Committee, affiliated with the UAE Sports for All Federation, confirmed that the championship will be held in the UAE for the first time and has been included in the international federation's official calendar.

Saeed Ali Al Ajal, President of the UAE Sports for All Federation, said the championship is organised by Wings Sports Academy in cooperation with the UAE Gymnastics Committee, following its official accreditation by the international federation, with gymnasts from 11 countries taking part.

He said the event reflects the rapid development of rhythmic gymnastics and strengthens Dubai's position as a destination for international sporting championships.

Al Ajal announced that Olympic and world champion Darja Varfolomeev will participate, sharing her inspiring sporting journey and experience of reaching the highest levels of international competition.

He added that the championship represents an important step towards strengthening the international presence of UAE gymnastics, supporting sporting talent, expanding cooperation and engagement among athletes worldwide, and organising further events in the coming period.