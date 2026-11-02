Fujairah's Department of Industry, JETRO discuss trade cooperation, upcoming Japanese business delegation visit

FUJAIRAH, 2nd November, 2026 (WAM) -- Fujairah's Department of Industry & Economy discussed prospects for strengthening economic and trade cooperation with a delegation from the Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO), alongside preparations for an upcoming visit by a Japanese business delegation to explore the emirate's logistics and trade capabilities and its role in supporting supply chain efficiency and business continuity.

The meeting, attended by Mohammed Obaid bin Majed Al Aleeli, Director-General of the Department of Industry & Economy in Fujairah, addressed alternative logistics and trade routes offered by the UAE and coordination of a programme of site visits for the Japanese business delegation.

The programme will include the Port of Fujairah and several major ports on the east coast to explore their capabilities and services supporting regional and international trade.

The upcoming visit comes amid growing interest among Japanese companies in diversifying supply routes and strengthening supply chain resilience to support business expansion and operational development in the Middle East.

The department reaffirmed Fujairah's commitment to providing facilities and support to Japanese companies and institutions and expanding opportunities for cooperation, drawing on the emirate's strategic location and advanced logistics infrastructure to reinforce its position as a vital and reliable regional and international trade and logistics hub.