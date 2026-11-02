Dubai Land Department launches enhanced Ejari service through DubaiNow app

DUBAI, 2nd November, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Land Department (DLD) has launched an enhanced Ejari service through the DubaiNow app, simplifying the customer journey and making real estate services more accessible, efficient, secure and transparent. The enhanced service brings key tenancy procedures together within a unified government platform.

The enhanced digital journey lets customers create and register tenancy contracts through a single process, with the Ejari certificate issued immediately after contract approval. Customers can also renew and cancel contracts through a digital process connecting landlords and tenants through UAE PASS, supporting faster completion and greater security and transparency throughout the tenancy lifecycle.

The upgraded Ejari service also lets customers pay their DEWA security deposit directly within the same digital journey, enabling them to activate electricity and water services for the property.

This enhancement is part of the ongoing cooperation and digital integration between the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority and the Dubai Land Department, reinforcing the ‘One Government’ concept and elevating the customer experience.

The enhancement supports DLD’s implementation of the Dubai Government’s ‘Services 360’ policy, which focuses on delivering seamless, proactive and integrated services centred on customer needs. The approach brings related services together within efficient digital journeys.

The enhanced Ejari journey through ‘DubaiNow’ puts this approach into practice by enabling customers to complete multiple procedures through a clear and connected process, supporting quality of life and easier access to digital government services.

The enhanced service also supports the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and the Dubai Digital Strategy by advancing government service integration, improving the efficiency of digital services and reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global leader in seamless and intelligent government services.

Mohammed Ali Al Badwawi, CEO of the Real Estate Registration Sector at Dubai Land Department, said: “The launch of the enhanced Ejari service through DubaiNow represents another milestone in the evolution of Dubai’s digital real estate services. In cooperation with our strategic partners, we continue to simplify procedures and create a more integrated, seamless experience for customers by bringing the tenancy journey together through a trusted government platform. This approach accelerates service delivery, enhances transparency and provides a secure and interactive digital experience that meets the expectations of Dubai’s community.”

Dr Moza Suwaidan, Executive Director of the Digital Applications and Platforms Sector at the Digital Dubai Government Establishment, said: “In collaboration with our government partners, we are translating the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, into practical steps that strengthen shared digital channels and advance the concept of a unified government, where entities, services and systems work together to deliver a connected customer experience. Integrating the Ejari service into DubaiNow reflects this approach by bringing services and procedures associated with the housing journey into a single digital experience, creating a more connected and convenient journey for customers.”

She added: “The customer remains at the heart of Dubai’s digital services ecosystem. We measure the success of digital transformation through its impact on people’s lives: fewer steps, greater time savings and a smoother overall experience.”

Marwan Bin Haidar, Executive Vice President of Innovation and the Future at DEWA, said: “Guided by the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, we continue to strengthen Dubai’s digital leadership and deliver proactive, customer-focused government services. Integrating DEWA’s services with Ejari through the DubaiNow app supports our efforts to accelerate digital transformation and improve the customer experience through closer government cooperation. This integration enables customers to pay the security deposit and activate electricity and water services through a unified, seamless digital journey, streamlining procedures, saving time and effort, and enhancing quality of life. It also supports the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and reinforces Dubai’s position as a leading digital city globally.”