DMCC Gaming Centre, Wild Unlimited announce Dubai Developed in Fortnite 2033

DUBAI, 2nd November, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC), in collaboration with gaming company Wild Unlimited, has announced the launch of Dubai Developed in Fortnite 2033, a new interactive gaming experience bringing Dubai's landmarks, culture and destinations to international audiences through Fortnite.

Independently developed by Wild Unlimited using Unreal Editor for Fortnite (UEFN), Epic Games’ game development platform that allows creators to build and publish custom experiences within Fortnite, the experience allows players worldwide to explore a digital recreation of Dubai through an open-world, team-based gaming environment. The first edition will feature locations and experiences including Al Fahidi Fort, Almas Tower, Uptown Dubai, Skydive Dubai, Deep Dive Dubai, Kite Beach Dubai, SALT, Dubai Harbour, X-Dubai and the American University in Dubai (AUD), integrated into gameplay involving exploration, competitive challenges and team-based objectives.

The announcement follows the launch of the Dubai Drop campaign on 1 November, introducing the project through social media, creator activations and augmented reality (AR) loot box experiences across Dubai. Operating independently of the Fortnite experience, the campaign invites Dubai residents to collect AR collectibles and compete for prizes offered by participating partners, redeemable at Wild Game Fest on 11 November. It forms part of a wider programme of industry, educational and community engagement activities accompanying the global launch.

The experience will become playable globally on 11 November, with a public launch event and Wild Game Fest taking place at SALT, Kite Beach, bringing together players, creators and the wider gaming community. The launch marks the beginning of a longer-term project to expand Dubai's presence within interactive gaming environments, with additional destinations, gameplay features and opportunities for creators and commercial partners planned for future editions. It also reflects the growing intersection between gaming and other sectors, including tourism and culture.

Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DMCC, said: “Dubai's next phase of gaming growth will be defined by what we create here and take to the world. When we established the DMCC Gaming Centre, our conviction was that this region had the talent and ambition to build games for global audiences. Today, the Centre is home to over 170 gaming companies, and our focus is on helping them turn creative ideas into successful international businesses.

“Dubai Developed in Fortnite 2033 brings that ambition to life. Almas Tower and Uptown Dubai, where our gaming community works, will become destinations that players around the world can explore together. Students at the American University in Dubai have also helped recreate their campus for the experience, taking their work from the classroom to a platform where players around the world can discover it. Our collaboration with Wild Unlimited shows what Dubai's landmarks, creative talent, and digital capabilities can achieve together in support of the Dubai Program for Gaming 2033. Our ambition is clear: games made in Dubai, by talent developed in Dubai, played by the world.”

Sam Shami, Founder & CEO, Wild Unlimited, said: “Dubai has always been a city that turns ambitious ideas into reality. With Dubai Developed in Fortnite 2033 (DDIF2033), we are bringing that same spirit of innovation into one of the world’s most influential gaming platforms.

“Our vision goes beyond building a game. We want to create a digital destination where millions of players around the world can discover Dubai, experience its iconic landmarks, explore its culture, and connect with the city through gaming.

“DDIF2033 is a celebration of Dubai’s ambition, creativity, and the power of collaboration between government, businesses, and the gaming community. We are proud to be building this experience in Dubai, for the world, and contributing to the emirate’s vision of becoming a global gaming hub.”

The project has also supported local gaming talent development through UEFN masterclasses delivered by Wild Unlimited at Uptown Dubai and the American University in Dubai (AUD). At AUD, students participated in the February UEFN masterclass, using the platform to recreate their university campus, which was subsequently incorporated into the Dubai Developed in Fortnite 2033 gaming experience. Their contribution demonstrated how collaboration between gaming companies and educational institutions can connect technical skills development with practical game production.

Sophie Boutros, Executive Director of the Mohammed Bin Rashid School for Communication (MBRSC), American University in Dubai, said: “Now in its second year, AUD’s pioneering Bachelor of Science in Game Design and Development created in partnership with USC’s School of Cinematic Arts aims to make a significant impact on Dubai’s and the UAE’s rapidly growing gaming ecosystem. AUD students’ contribution to the Dubai Developed in Fortnite 2033 project offers an early and tangible demonstration of the programme’s potential to achieve this ambition.”

The project has brought together organisations from across Dubai's tourism, cultural and commercial sectors, including Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, Dubai Culture, SALT and Shamal Holding, the investment firm building iconic experiences that contribute to Dubai’s appeal and support its tourism sector. Through these collaborations, Wild Unlimited has developed a gaming experience that incorporates recognisable Dubai destinations and connects the city's physical landmarks and experiences with interactive digital environments.

The collaboration reflects the wider role of the DMCC Gaming Centre in supporting the growth of Dubai's gaming industry. Home to over 170 gaming companies, the Centre forms part of DMCC's broader technology ecosystem, which brings together businesses across gaming, AI, Web3 and other digital industries. Through specialised business support, industry networks and opportunities for collaboration, DMCC provides an environment for gaming companies to establish operations, develop new products and access international markets.

The initiative also aligns with the Dubai Program for Gaming 2033, launched under the vision of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai. The programme seeks to strengthen Dubai's gaming industry, develop talent and support the growth of the digital economy as part of the emirate's wider economic diversification agenda.

This is an independently created Fortnite island and is not sponsored, endorsed, or administered by Epic Games, Inc.