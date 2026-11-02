Peruvian Ambassador highlights cultural cooperation with UAE

SHARJAH, 2nd November, 2026 (WAM) -- Alberto Alejandro Farje Orna, Ambassador of the Republic of Peru to the UAE, said his country's first participation in the Sharjah International Publishers Conference, alongside its participation in the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF), offers a valuable opportunity to showcase Peru's rich literary heritage and strengthen cultural relations with the UAE.

Speaking during a meeting with Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, CEO of the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), at Expo Centre Sharjah on the sidelines of his visit to the conference, the Ambassador expressed his country's pleasure at participating this year with a dedicated pavilion and representatives from its publishing sector. He hoped the participation would strengthen Peru's presence and pave the way for broader involvement in future editions of the prestigious fair.

During his visit, the Ambassador met several participating Peruvian publishers and explored opportunities for professional networking and knowledge exchange across the book industry.

The 16th Sharjah International Publishers Conference, organised by SBA with 1,433 publishers from 126 countries, marks Peru's first participation. The country is also preparing to take part in the 45th Sharjah International Book Fair, which opens on 4th November.

Al Ameri welcomed Peru's participation in both events, highlighting opportunities to strengthen cultural cooperation and exchange knowledge and expertise between the two countries.

He said Sharjah continues to expand its cultural relations worldwide, guided by the vision of H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and the directives of H.H. Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Book Authority, reinforcing the emirate's position as a meeting place for cultures and a global destination for books and publishing.