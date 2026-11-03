Gold prices edge lower after previous session's gains

CAPITALS, 3rd November, 2026 (WAM) -- Gold prices edged lower on Tuesday after surging more than 2 percent in the previous session.

Spot gold fell 0.5 percent to $3,926.52 per ounce by 03:53 GMT. Prices had climbed more than 2 percent to $3,954.41 per ounce in the previous session, rebounding from a one-year low hit on Friday.

US gold futures for December delivery dropped 0.8 percent to $3,936.30.

Among other precious metals, spot silver slipped 1.8 percent to $49.71 per ounce, platinum fell 0.2 percent to $1,446.80, and palladium declined 1.4 percent to $953.64.