Vietnam's CPI rises 4.57% in first 10 months of 2026

HANOI, 3rd November, 2026 (WAM) -- Vietnam’s consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.2 percent in October from the previous month, mainly driven by higher domestic fuel prices in line with global trends, according to the National Statistics Office under the Ministry of Finance.

The October index increased 4.41 percent from December 2025 and 5.09 percent year-on-year. On average, CPI rose 4.57 percent in the first 10 months of 2026, while core inflation stood at 4.24 percent.

Compared with September, prices increased in seven of the 11 main groups of consumer goods and services, while four recorded declines.

CPI rose 0.16 percent in urban areas and 0.25 percent in rural areas, the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) reported.

The food and catering services group increased 4.61 percent year-on-year, contributing 1.65 percentage points to overall CPI growth. Meanwhile, housing, electricity, water, fuel and construction materials recorded a 6.66 percent increase, adding 1.51 percentage points to CPI.

Transport prices rose 6.98 percent, contributing 0.7 percentage points to overall CPI growth, with fuel prices up 13.09 percent.

The statistics office noted that CPI growth accelerated in the early months of the year, peaked in May, eased in June and July, and picked up again from August through October. Higher global fuel and gas prices, rising construction and housing maintenance costs, increased electricity demand and higher food input costs were the main contributing factors.

Core inflation fell 0.05 percent in October from the previous month and rose 4.04 percent year-on-year. Its average increase of 4.24 percent in the first 10 months remained below headline CPI growth.