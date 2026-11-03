DCD launches 'Wyakom' to prepare Emirati youth for family life

ABU DHABI, 3rd November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi (DCD) has launched the fifth edition of its 'Wyakom' platform, once again giving community members a chance to share their ideas and help shape innovative solutions to Abu Dhabi's most pressing social priorities, marking UAE Innovation Month and the Year of the Family, driven by the belief that the ideas closest to a community's needs come from the people themselves.

This year's edition focuses on helping Emirati youth get ready for marriage, inviting innovative ideas and solutions that help them build successful, lasting married lives while they pursue their education, careers and personal growth, and strengthen their financial readiness.

Since its launch in 2022, 'Wyakom' has drawn more than 729 community ideas and initiatives across its first four editions. Many of these have helped launch new initiatives or develop existing ones in partnership with various entities, boosting social impact and quality of life across Abu Dhabi.

'Wyakom' remains a space where the community's voice is heard and solutions to social priorities take shape, helping people move beyond expressing their opinions and needs to actually designing practical, innovative solutions that can be scaled and built upon, in support of social development and a better quality of life in the Emirate.

Dr. Saeed Tareq Aljneibi, Senior Innovation Specialist at the Innovation and Strategic Partnerships Office at the Department of Community Development, said, "We believe the community isn't just on the receiving end of solutions; it's a key partner in designing them and shaping their impact. Through 'Wyakom', we give people a space to share their ideas and expertise and help develop innovative solutions that address social priorities and support quality of life in Abu Dhabi."

Aljneibi added, "This fifth edition tackles a topic that touches the future of the family and society: Emirati youth's readiness for marriage and family life. We're looking for ideas grounded in a realistic understanding of young people's needs, and for practical solutions that help them build stable, thriving families, because investing in young people's readiness today is an investment in family stability and social cohesion tomorrow."

Through this new edition, the Department stresses that every idea has the potential to make an impact, and that bringing the community into the solution-design process is a key step toward a more stable, prosperous future and a better quality of life for all.

Submitted ideas go through evaluation and development stages before the best are selected and qualified, which gives participants the chance to refine their solutions, make them more viable and achieve the social impact they're aiming for.

The Department of Community Development is inviting community members to submit their innovative ideas and solutions for the fifth edition of 'Wyakom' and help support Emirati youth's readiness for family life.