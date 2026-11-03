On behalf of UAE President, Thani Al Zeyoudi, Sultan Al Mansoori attend 42nd session of COMCEC in Istanbul

ISTANBUL, 3rd November, 2026 (WAM) -- On behalf of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade, and Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori, Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs to the Republic of Türkiye, participated in the 42nd session of the Standing Committee for Economic and Commercial Cooperation of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (COMCEC), taking place in Istanbul from 31st October to 3rd November 2026.

The ministerial-level meeting was inaugurated by Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of the Republic of Türkiye. It brought together leaders, senior officials and representatives from OIC member states.

Al Zeyoudi conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to President Erdoğan and to the leaders and representatives of OIC member states, together with His Highness’s wishes for continued progress and prosperity for the OIC nations and their peoples.

In his address on behalf of the UAE, Al Zeyoudi said, “The UAE is committed to elevating economic, trade, and investment cooperation with OIC member states into effective, sustainable strategic partnerships that foster integration and support shared prosperity.

"With 57 member states representing nearly a quarter of the global population and a combined GDP of approximately US$10 trillion, the OIC holds considerable potential to deepen intra-organisation trade. By developing trade finance instruments, activating the trade preferential system, and leveraging advanced technology, we can increase exports and strengthen the competitiveness of our economies.”

Al Zeyoudi highlighted the importance of developing trade finance instruments and strengthening trade and investment cooperation among member states. He underscored the need for deeper economic and commercial integration in light of rapid geopolitical and economic shifts that are challenging international trade flows and supply chains, and called for more flexible and efficient mechanisms to keep pace with global change.

He noted that OIC member states account for approximately 10 percent of global GDP. Their commodity exports reached approximately $2.7 trillion in 2025, of which intra-organisation trade accounted for $650 billion, or about 24 percent of total exports.

Al Zeyoudi emphasised the importance of continuing to develop and activate the system of trade preferences among member states, facilitating the movement of goods and services, and reducing trade and procedural barriers. He also highlighted the need to expand trade and logistics networks and accelerate digital transformation to enhance intra-organisation trade flows.

He further underscored the role of advanced technology and artificial intelligence in modernising customs and logistics procedures, improving supply chain efficiency, streamlining commercial transactions, and enhancing export competitiveness.

Al Zeyoudi noted the UAE’s position as a world-class hub for trade and logistics and an attractive destination for global investment, supported by advanced infrastructure, a competitive business environment and an extensive network of international economic partnerships.

The UAE’s non-oil foreign trade with OIC member states reached approximately $358.1 billion in 2025, accounting for 35 percent of its total non-oil foreign trade. In the first half of 2026, the figure reached $194.8 billion, a 20.2 percent increase compared to the same period in 2025. In 2025, the UAE’s non-oil exports to OIC member states totalled $80 billion, re-exports reached $127 billion and imports totalled $151.2 billion.

He also highlighted the UAE’s experience in concluding Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements (CEPAs) as a pathway to rules-based trade openness, expanded market access, higher exports and increased investment flows, and affirmed the UAE’s readiness to share this experience with member states.

Al Zeyoudi reaffirmed the UAE’s support for OIC-led initiatives and its commitment to cooperating with member states on major economic projects.

For his part, Sultan Al Mansoori expressed his sincere gratitude and appreciation to the friendly Republic of Türkiye for hosting the 42nd session of COMCEC, which serves as an important platform for exchanging views and expertise on priority economic initiatives and issues of interest to OIC member states.

He said that, under the guidance of its wise leadership, the UAE attaches great importance to strengthening economic cooperation with OIC member states, recognising that promoting trade and facilitating the movement of goods, services and investments are essential to advancing economic integration among member states.