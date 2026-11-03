ADIPEC 2026 boosts Arab energy investment, strategic partnerships

ABU DHABI, 3rd November, 2026 (WAM) -- ADIPEC 2026 provides a global platform for boosting investment in the energy sector across the Arab region and building strategic partnerships between regional and international companies.

The event opens up new opportunities for cooperation, project development and knowledge exchange in this vital sector, with broad participation from leading energy companies, institutions and decision-makers from around the world.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Hussein Takhakh, Marketing Director at RQC ( Rowwad al-Qemmah), which specialises in oil refinery operation and maintenance services, said the exhibition offers an important opportunity to engage with international and Arab companies, explore investment opportunities and establish strategic partnerships that support business growth and expansion into regional and international markets.

He expressed his pleasure at participating in the global event, which the UAE has successfully organised, bringing together decision-makers and leading energy companies while providing an ideal environment for strengthening cooperation, exchanging expertise and establishing new business and investment relationships.

Al Takhakh added that RQC, the first private Iraqi company specialising in the integrated management, operation and maintenance of oil refineries, aims through its participation to explore new investment opportunities and partnerships across the Arab region.

The company also seeks to highlight the capabilities of Iraq's oil and energy sector and strengthen confidence in its expertise and competencies, he said, noting that RQC is the first company operating in the field of oil refinery operation and maintenance in Iraq.

He explained that the company currently operates the Karbala Refinery, one of the largest refineries in Iraq and the Middle East, and has successfully achieved an operating capacity exceeding 102 percent, maintaining uninterrupted operations for two consecutive years, relying entirely on Iraqi expertise and personnel.

Al Takhakh emphasised that participation in ADIPEC 2026 provides an opportunity to showcase Iraq's extensive experience in the oil sector, which dates back to 1921, and highlight the ability of Iraqi companies and professionals to efficiently operate and manage oil facilities and energy operations, while contributing to the implementation and development of projects at regional and international levels.