UAE leaders congratulate President of Commonwealth of Dominica on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, 3rd November, 2026 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Sylvanie Burton of the Commonwealth of Dominica on the occasion of her country's Independence Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to President Burton and Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit.