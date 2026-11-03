Bavarian Minister-President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 3rd November, 2026 (WAM) -- Dr. Markus Söder, Minister-President of the State of Bavaria in the Federal Republic of Germany, visited Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi, accompanied by Tobias Tunkel, Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to the UAE, and the accompanying delegation.

Dr. Söder and the delegation toured the mosque’s halls and outer corridors, guided by Dr. Yousif Al Obaidli, Director-General of Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre, who briefed them on the history of the mosque’s establishment and its civilisational message promoting coexistence, tolerance and openness to others, which stems from the legacy and values of the late Founding Father. He also highlighted the Centre’s prominent role in presenting the tolerant Islamic culture and enhancing cultural communication between cultures and peoples around the world.

Cultural Tour Specialist Alyazia Al Humairi gave Dr. Söder and the delegation a detailed explanation of the mosque’s aesthetic features and the remarkable Islamic architectural artistry evident throughout its design. She also highlighted some of the finest achievements of Islamic civilisation across the ages, with diverse arts and geometric designs coming together in the mosque’s design to reflect the beauty of cultural harmony in a single creative work.

The guest was presented with a commemorative gift reflecting the mosque’s beauty, a compass whose design is inspired by its chandeliers, and a copy of the book “Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque: Lights of Peace”, which highlights the mosque’s unique architectural art and takes readers on a visual journey through its architectural and geometric beauty, featuring award-winning photographs from the “Spaces of Light” Photography Award.