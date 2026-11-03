Alya establishes regional headquarters at DIFC

DUBAI, 3rd November, 2026 (WAM) -- Alya, a new institutional platform for premium residential developments across the GCC, has established its regional headquarters in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), coinciding with Dubai Future Finance Week, as it seeks to strengthen its regional presence and develop residential projects in line with the highest international standards of design, delivery and corporate governance.

The platform is backed by Brookfield, a leading global investment firm, and Lunate, an Abu Dhabi-based independent global investment firm, with over US$125 billion in assets under management.

Its presence in DIFC places the platform within an internationally recognised financial and regulatory ecosystem, strengthening its connections with investment institutions and global expertise to support its expansion plans across the GCC.

Alya is regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), the independent regulator of financial services conducted in or from DIFC.

Otto Dreyer, Chief Executive Officer of Alya, said, "With the backing of Brookfield and Lunate, we are building a development platform held to institutional standards of governance and transparency. We are pleased to launch Alya with the opening of our office in DIFC."

Salmaan Jaffery, Chief Business Development Officer of DIFC Authority, said, "DIFC continues to attract globally backed businesses that choose Dubai as the base for their long-term regional growth."

He added, "Alya’s decision to establish its regional headquarters in the Centre reflects the depth of DIFC’s institutional ecosystem and its ability to connect businesses with the capital, expertise and partnerships needed to grow across the region. We look forward to supporting Alya as it builds its presence in DIFC and advances its ambitions across the GCC."