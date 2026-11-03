AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027 postponed to December 2027

KUALA LUMPUR, 3rd November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) announced on Tuesday that the AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027 has been postponed to 23rd December 2027 - 21st January 2028.

The tournament was originally scheduled to take place from 7th January to 5th February 2027.

In a statement, the AFC said that the decision came after extensive discussions and close consultation with the Local Organising Committee (LOC) of the AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027™ and the Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF).

It added that the exceptional circumstances had made it difficult to stage the tournament as originally scheduled, prompting its postponement in the interests of all participating teams, officials, spectators and other stakeholders. The new dates of the tournament will be presented to FIFA for approval.

The AFC commended SAFF and the LOC for their commitment to delivering a world-class tournament for the continent’s players and fans. The AFC will continue to work closely with the LOC, participating member associations, sponsors, broadcast and commercial partners and all stakeholders to ensure the competition's success while minimising the impact of the postponement.