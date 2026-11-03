Alef Education to bring AI-powered learning to 250,000 students in Tajikistan

ABU DHABI, 3rd November, 2026 (WAM) -- Alef Education, a UAE-based global leader in education technology, has announced a partnership with Soro AI Limited, a deployment company of zypl.ai, to introduce AI-powered learning solutions to 250,000 students in Tajikistan, with plans to extend into Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan.

The partnership marks a strategic step in Alef Education's international expansion, bringing its Alef Pathways learning solution in English, Mathematics and Science to new education systems.

Through the collaboration, Alef's structured learning content and approach to personalised education will be combined with Soro AI's local-language technology and AI curriculum expertise to develop learning experiences that reflect students' proficiency levels, national curricula and local educational needs.

Geoffrey Alphonso, Chief Executive Officer of Alef Education, said, “To effectively expand access to quality education, it is important to understand how students learn, what teachers need and how learning solutions can be adapted to different education systems.

"Through our partnership with Soro AI, we are bringing Alef Education's expertise in personalised learning to new communities, while working with a local partner that understands their languages, curricula and educational priorities. This is an important step in our international growth and our ambition to make effective, technology-enabled learning accessible to more students.”

The collaboration will begin in Tajikistan, where Alef Education and Soro AI plan to introduce an English Pathways pilot for Grade 11 students and teachers in selected public schools by January 2027, subject to implementation readiness.

The pilot will introduce Alef's English learning content, with materials matched to students' proficiency levels. The companies will assess student participation, learning progress and teacher feedback to inform the next phase of implementation.

Azizjon Azimi, founder of zypl.ai, said, “Our work in Tajikistan has focused on making AI accessible and relevant to schools nationwide with a globally replicable playbook. The Soro vision of empowering every child with beneficial AI will now scale further through our partnership with Alef Education. Together, we aim to develop solutions in Central Asia that reflect local educational priorities, support teachers in the classroom and help students strengthen their knowledge and skills.”

Following the initial pilot, Alef Education and Soro AI plan to expand the collaboration to Mathematics and Science, adapting content to local curricula and media of instruction while integrating Alef Pathways with Soro’s existing AI-powered learning and teaching tools. The companies are targeting a broader deployment from September 2027, subject to technical readiness, curriculum alignment and the necessary approvals.

The partnership was announced on the sidelines of AICONF, held in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, on 30th and 31st October 2026.