UAE President marks Flag Day alongside 55 accomplished individuals

ABU DHABI, 3rd November, 2026 (WAM) -- To mark Flag Day, UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today raised the UAE flag at Qasr Al Hosn in Abu Dhabi, celebrating the flag as a symbol of unity, sovereignty, and national pride.

The flag-raising ceremony, accompanied by a performance of the national anthem, was attended by 55 accomplished and talented individuals from various sectors, representing the 55 years since the establishment of the UAE. Their participation reflected the leadership’s commitment to fostering excellence and supporting talent and creativity, as well as recognition of their role in advancing the UAE’s development and meeting its future needs.

His Highness said: "To mark Flag Day, I was honoured to raise the UAE flag at Qasr Al Hosn alongside 55 accomplished individuals from various sectors, representing the 55 years of our Union. As we reflect on the journey begun by the late Sheikh Zayed and his fellow Rulers, we look with confidence to our people, whose ambition and determination will continue to drive the UAE’s progress and prosperity."

His Highness added that the UAE’s people are its most precious asset and the source of its strength and pride.

The 55 individuals expressed their pride at joining His Highness in marking the national occasion.

His Highness joined the participants for group photographs to commemorate Flag Day.