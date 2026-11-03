Flag Day reinforces sovereignty, unity, national belonging: Ajman Ruler

AJMAN, 3rd November, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, affirmed that Flag Day is a cherished national occasion that renews pride in the UAE flag, a symbol of the nation's sovereignty and unity, reflecting the journey of a nation that has consolidated its standing through the wisdom of its leadership and the dedication of its people, becoming a model of cohesion, stability and prosperity.

On this occasion, H.H. Sheikh Humaid extended his warmest congratulations and best wishes to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and the Rulers of the Emirates; His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court; and the people of the UAE, praying to Allah Almighty to preserve the nation's security, stability and progress.

The Ruler of Ajman said that the UAE flag symbolises the unity of its people in their love for their homeland and their determination to preserve its dignity and sovereignty. It is a symbol of dignity, belonging and responsibility.

His Highness added that Flag Day recalls the legacy of the late founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and his fellow Founding Fathers, who firmly believed in building a nation that unites its people, safeguards their dignity and provides them with the means to lead a decent life.

Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid said that the flag flying above homes, schools and institutions reflects the loyalty and sense of responsibility deeply rooted in people's hearts, as well as the enduring values and national bonds that unite Emirati society.