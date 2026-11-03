2026 Media Cooperation Forum on Belt and Road highlights media's role in fostering cooperation

FUZHOU, China, 3rd November, 2026 (WAM) -- The 2026 Media Cooperation Forum on Belt and Road opened on Tuesday in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, with the participation of the Emirates News Agency (WAM).

The forum, jointly organised by People's Daily and the People's Government of Fujian Province, brought together media and political leaders from around the world, who emphasised the pivotal role of the media in promoting cultural exchanges and strengthening international economic cooperation.

Xian Hui, Vice Chairperson of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, highlighted in her opening address the strategic importance of Fujian Province as a historic starting point of the Maritime Silk Road.

She stressed the importance of strengthening cooperation among media organisations in different countries and their role in facilitating the exchange of development experiences and promoting understanding and closer ties between peoples. She noted that the forum, which has accompanied the development of the Belt and Road Initiative, has become an important platform for dialogue, exchanges and practical cooperation among media organisations.

Yu Shaoliang, President of People's Daily, stressed the importance of strengthening partnerships among media organisations in countries participating in the Belt and Road Initiative, noting that the forum provides a platform for dialogue and practical cooperation, while promoting mutual understanding, trust and closer ties between peoples.

He explained that People's Daily is working with media organisations in participating countries to develop sustainable, multifaceted cooperation.

He emphasised the importance of making use of existing cooperation mechanisms to expand the exchange of news materials, joint content production, research and technological development cooperation, and professional training, contributing to high-quality content that reflects the joint development of the Belt and Road Initiative.

The forum's keynote addresses focused on strengthening partnerships through the exchange of content and technical expertise, promoting connectivity as a bridge between cultures and markets, and emphasising the importance of local expression and a global perspective in overcoming barriers to understanding and bringing peoples closer together.

Speakers also stressed the need to unite efforts to address global media challenges through a rational and objective approach, while conveying the aspirations of societies for shared prosperity and a more stable and integrated future for all humanity.