Korea's SENKO showcases latest gas detection technologies at ADIPEC 2026

ABU DHABI, 3rd November, 2026 (WAM) -- South Korean company SENKO showcased its latest gas detection technologies at the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC 2026), including solutions for monitoring volatile organic compounds (VOCs), multi-gas detectors and equipment for testing in remote locations.

The company said its technologies are designed to meet safety requirements across industrial facilities and operations.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Donghan Kim, SENKO's Regional Sales Manager for the Middle East and Africa, said that one of the company's key products on display is the SP-MGTP, a portable multi-gas detector, capable of monitoring up to 6 gases with 37 possible gas combinations, including VOCs. It continuously detects oxygen (O₂), toxic and flammable gases, and VOCs, providing real-time alerts through LED indicators, sound alarms, and vibration signals.

Kim said SENKO also offers 'DUO TRACER', which is a portable dual gas detector that simultaneously detects two gases, offering real-time display and a multi-alert system. It is designed for detecting oxygen, explosive, or toxic gases.

He explained that SENKO's products use Bluetooth and infrared (IR Link) connectivity, allowing devices to be connected to computers for data logging, performance monitoring, maintenance and technical status checks.

He added that the company also designs and manufactures customised devices to meet specific customer needs and project requirements.

Regarding its operations in the UAE, Kim said SENKO had registered its products with ADNOC and currently supplies gas detection equipment primarily for use aboard its vessels.