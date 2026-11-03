Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed raises UAE flag at Zayed National Museum to mark Flag Day

ABU DHABI, 3rd November, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has raised the UAE flag in front of Zayed National Museum to mark UAE Flag Day, celebrated annually on 3rd November.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed affirmed that UAE Flag Day holds deep national significance and embodies the unity of Emiratis under one flag, a symbol of the nation’s glory, its stature and its many achievements.

Sheikh Khaled noted that each year, this cherished occasion brings generations together in their love for the nation, strengthens their sense of belonging and loyalty, and inspires them to contribute to the country’s continued development under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, renewing their resolve to carry that work forward, guided by the spirit of the Union, whose foundations were laid by the UAE’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

The flag-raising ceremony featured the UAE national anthem and was attended by Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Court, along with members of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and a number of Abu Dhabi Government employees.