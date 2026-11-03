Abu Dhabi Department of Energy, Evolve Fuels to explore sustainable aviation fuel opportunities

ABU DHABI, 3rd November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Department of Energy – Abu Dhabi (DoE) and Evolve Fuels AG, a Smartenergy Group company, have signed a strategic collaboration agreement at ADIPEC 2026 to explore investment opportunities and the potential for producing synthetic sustainable aviation fuel (e-SAF) in Abu Dhabi.

The agreement covers three areas of cooperation: connecting potential Abu Dhabi investors and partners with Evolve Fuels’ international project pipeline, supporting the development of policy and regulatory frameworks for e-SAF, and exploring a strategy and roadmap for e-SAF production in the Emirate.

The collaboration will examine the technical and commercial feasibility of producing e-SAF in Abu Dhabi, drawing on the Emirate’s renewable energy, hydrogen and carbon capture resources.

This will include assessing infrastructure and technology requirements, potential industry partners and future customers, alongside opportunities for investment, knowledge and technology transfer and the development of local capabilities. A joint steering committee will be established to oversee the assessment of potential initiatives and projects.

The agreement comes as the aviation industry looks for ways to reduce emissions and meet growing demand for sustainable fuels.

e-SAF is a type of aviation fuel that can be made using renewable electricity, hydrogen and captured carbon dioxide. New fuel requirements in Europe and the UK are expected to increase demand for these fuels over the coming years, creating opportunities for investment and the development of new production capabilities.

For Abu Dhabi, the collaboration offers an opportunity to explore a new area of industrial development, attract international investment and build on the Emirate’s growing capabilities in clean energy and advanced technologies. It also reflects DoE’s wider role in developing the policies and regulatory conditions that enable investment, encourage innovation and support Abu Dhabi’s long-term energy and economic priorities.

Abdulaziz Mohammed Al Obaidli, Director-General of Regulatory Affairs at the DoE, said, “Sustainable aviation fuel has the potential to play an important role in the future of aviation. This agreement gives us an opportunity to assess how Abu Dhabi’s energy resources and industrial capabilities can support the development of this market, while creating opportunities for investment and technology partnerships. Our focus is on building the right regulatory and commercial foundations, so that any future projects are competitive, practical and able to deliver long-term value.”

Horst H. Mahmoudi, CEO and Executive Chairman of Smartenergy, said, “Evolve Fuels is an investment platform that, starting in Europe, aggregates and accelerates e-SAF projects at a time when the market needs scale and speed. Through this agreement with the Department of Energy, we are opening our project pipeline to Abu Dhabi investors and partners, while jointly evaluating the potential for e-SAF production in Abu Dhabi, building on the Emirate’s renewable energy, PtX and carbon capture resources.”

He added, “Our goal is to position Abu Dhabi as a dominant global player in a market that is set to grow rapidly, as e-SAF quotas, starting in Europe and the UK, take effect.”

The next phase of cooperation will focus on identifying priority opportunities and assessing the technical, commercial and regulatory requirements for potential projects.

Any future investments or production facilities would be subject to further evaluation and separate agreements, helping ensure that decisions are grounded in market demand, commercial viability and Abu Dhabi’s long-term industrial priorities.