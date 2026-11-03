UAE President receives German Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy

ABU DHABI, 3rd November, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received Her Excellency Katherina Reiche, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy of the Federal Republic of Germany.

At the start of the meeting, Her Excellency Reiche conveyed the greetings of His Excellency Frank-Walter Steinmeier, President of the Federal Republic of Germany, and His Excellency Friedrich Merz, Federal Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany, along with their best wishes for the UAE’s continued progress and prosperity.

The meeting addressed opportunities to further strengthen UAE-Germany cooperation in the fields of the economy, investment, conventional and renewable energy, and other priority sectors under the Strategic Partnership between the two countries.