UAE flag symbolises sovereignty, unity, national pride: Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler

ABU DHABI, 3rd November, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, affirmed that Flag Day celebrations renew loyalty and allegiance to the nation and its leadership, while reflecting pride in the UAE flag as a symbol of sovereignty, unity and national belonging.

H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid said the occasion also serves as a reminder of the national responsibility to continue working with dedication and sincerity to preserve the country's standing and progress.

“On Flag Day, hearts unite under one flag in a national display that reflects the depth of our belonging to the United Arab Emirates. We proudly raise our nation's flag as a symbol of its sovereignty, dignity and identity, uniting the people of the UAE through shared values of loyalty, belonging and a common purpose and destiny,” Sheikh Saud said.

Sheikh Saud added that the UAE flag embodies the country's achievements and gains, and reflects the values of loyalty and responsibility upheld by Emiratis throughout the nation's history.

H.H. Sheikh Saud affirmed that, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE flag will remain a symbol of sovereignty and unity, a source of national pride and an inspiration for continued dedication and service to the nation.