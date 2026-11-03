New York reports first measles death in 30 years

WASHINGTON, 3rd November, 2026 (WAM) -- A child has died of measles in the US state of New York, marking the state's first death from the highly contagious disease in 30 years, Governor Kathy Hochul said.

The child died in Lewis County after contracting measles, Hochul said in a statement on Monday.

New York health officials urged residents to check their vaccination status, saying the combined measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine offered the best protection.

Hochul declared a state of emergency in early October amid a measles outbreak, particularly in rural areas, to expand the number of health-care professionals authorised to administer vaccines.