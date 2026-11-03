Hamdan bin Zayed raises UAE flag at Al Dhafra Fort to mark Flag Day

ABU DHABI, 3rd November, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, has raised the UAE flag at Al Dhafra Fort to mark UAE Flag Day, celebrated annually on 3rd November as a national occasion to renew loyalty to the nation and reaffirm commitment to preserving its achievements, protecting its values, and advancing its development.

Sheikh Rashid bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan also attended the flag-raising ceremony alongside senior citizens and their families, who took part in a display of unity across generations, as well as the Emirati people’s pride in the UAE flag as a symbol of the nation’s sovereignty and dignity.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan affirmed that the occasion encapsulates the values of loyalty and belonging, recalling the Founding Fathers who raised the flag as a symbol of the UAE’s unity and national identity.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed also noted that the flag remains a testament to a nation’s achievements through will and determination, and a symbol of its people’s aspirations for progress and prosperity.