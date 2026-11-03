Mansour bin Zayed raises UAE flag at Presidential Court

ABU DHABI, 3rd November, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, raised the UAE flag at the Presidential Court in Abu Dhabi to mark Flag Day, observed annually on 3rd November.

His Highness Sheikh Mansour affirmed that Flag Day is a national occasion to renew pride in the UAE flag, embody the unity and solidarity of its people under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and reflect their pride in the Union's journey and the country's achievements across various fields.

Sheikh Mansour said that the UAE flag symbolises the nation's sovereignty, dignity and standing, and reflects a journey of achievements that began with the establishment of the Union and continues today with an ambitious vision and unwavering determination.

His Highness emphasised that celebrating Flag Day represents a renewal of the pledge to safeguard the nation's achievements, uphold its principles and values, and continue working with determination and dedication to fulfil the aspirations of its wise leadership.

Sheikh Mansour stressed that maintaining the UAE's distinguished standing, protecting its achievements and reinforcing its leadership position are national responsibilities inherited by successive generations, who draw inspiration from the Union flag and the values of giving, dedication and loyalty it represents.

His Highness concluded by praying to Allah Almighty to protect the UAE, its leadership and people, to preserve its security, stability and prosperity, and to keep its flag flying high as a symbol of pride, glory and achievement.

The flag-raising ceremony was attended by H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Community-Managed Virtual Authority; Sheikh Khalifa bin Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan, Adviser at the Presidential Court; along with a number of ministers and senior officials at the Presidential Court.