Hazza bin Zayed raises UAE flag at Qasr Al Muwaiji to mark Flag Day

AL AIN, 3rd November, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, has raised the UAE flag at Qasr Al Muwaiji in Al Ain Region to mark Flag Day, observed annually on 3rd November.

The official ceremony featured the playing of the UAE national anthem and the raising of the national flag at Qasr Al Muwaiji, in the presence of inspiring families and families who have made contributions to the community, with the participation of several People of Determination from Al Ain Region.

The ceremony reflected pride in the national flag and the values of unity, sovereignty and dignity it represents.

H.H. Sheikh Hazza affirmed that celebrating Flag Day at Qasr Al Muwaiji, a historic landmark closely associated with the legacy of the UAE Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, reflects pride in the deep-rooted foundations upon which the UAE was established. Marking Flag Day also honours the vision of the Founding Father and his fellow Rulers, who laid the foundations of the Union and paved the way for comprehensive national development, with achievements spanning various sectors.

H.H. Sheikh Hazza emphasised that, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the nation continues to build on this legacy, guided by an ambitious, forward-looking vision that places people at the heart of development priorities, strengthens the UAE’s global standing and leadership, and reinforces its ability to sustain progress and prosperity.

Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed further highlighted that raising the UAE flag at the historic landmark symbolises the continuity of the nation’s journey of development and dedication across generations.

The ceremony also reaffirmed the responsibility of present and future generations to preserve and build on national achievements, and to continue working in the spirit of the Union to realise further accomplishments that fulfil the nation’s aspirations and the ambitions of its people, ensuring that the UAE flag continues to fly high as a symbol of unity, dedication, progress and prosperity.