ADNOC Gas signs five-year LNG supply agreement with TotalEnergies

ABU DHABI, 3rd November, 2026 (WAM) -- ADNOC Gas plc and its subsidiaries on Tuesday announced a five-year liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply agreement with TotalEnergies for up to 1.6 million tonnes of LNG.

Built on the long-standing partnership between ADNOC Gas and TotalEnergies, the agreement reflects continued confidence in ADNOC Gas's supply reliability and delivery track record.

Fatema Al Nuaimi, Chief Executive Officer of ADNOC Gas, said, "Global demand for LNG continues to grow, and ADNOC Gas is well positioned to capture that opportunity. This agreement reflects the strength of our LNG business, the competitiveness of our supply offering and our ability to secure long-term partnerships that support growth, enhance resilience and create lasting value for shareholders."

The agreement comes as ADNOC advances its newly launched global LNG marketing and trading platform, which brings together the LNG marketing activities of ADNOC Gas and XRG with the trading capabilities of ADNOC Trading in an integrated commercial platform.

For ADNOC Gas, the platform represents the next phase in its evolution as a global LNG supplier, expanding access to a broader and more diversified LNG portfolio while enabling more flexible and customer-focused supply solutions.

Targeting 47 million tonnes per annum of marketable LNG beyond 2030, the platform is expected to rank among the world's leading LNG marketing and trading organisations and further strengthen Abu Dhabi's position as a global energy trading hub.

Stéphane Michel, President Gas, Renewables & Power at TotalEnergies, said, “The signing of this agreement with ADNOC Gas marks another important milestone in our long-standing partnership and highlights our commitment to deepening our cooperation for the long term. Thanks to its perfect location between Europe and Asia, this new supply will enable TotalEnergies to confirm its position as one of the main LNG portfolio suppliers.”

This agreement supports ADNOC Gas's long-term growth ambitions as the Company continues to expand its LNG business and strengthen its presence in global markets.

With the future integration of Ruwais LNG expected to significantly increase LNG production capacity, ADNOC Gas is well positioned to meet growing global demand and further establish itself as one of the world's leading LNG suppliers.