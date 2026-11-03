Mansour bin Zayed receives Turkish intelligence chief

ABU DHABI, 3rd November, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, received Ibrahim Kalin, Director of Türkiye's National Intelligence Organisation, in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed bilateral relations between the UAE and Türkiye and discussed ways to strengthen cooperation across various fields to serve their mutual interests.

His Highness Sheikh Mansour and Kalin also exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual concern and discussed efforts to strengthen stability, support development and expand cooperation to promote security and prosperity across the region.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser, and Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security.