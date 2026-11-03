Sharjah Crown Prince, Sultan bin Ahmed attend Flag Day ceremonies

SHARJAH, 3rd November, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, attended the UAE flag-raising ceremony on Tuesday morning at the Sharjah Ruler’s Office, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah.

The ceremony formed part of Flag Day celebrations, held annually on 3rd November.

The Crown Prince of Sharjah affirmed that Flag Day is a national occasion that renews loyalty and belonging to the homeland, strengthens pride in the UAE and reinforces the commitment to keeping its flag flying high as a symbol of the nation's dignity, standing and achievements.

Sharjah Crown Prince noted that the UAE flag will remain a testament to the efforts and dedicated contributions of the nation’s people, whose achievements help raise the country’s flag high at local and international forums.

He stressed that the occasion embodies the spirit of national cohesion and unity, strengthens cooperation and solidarity among members of society, and renews the determination to continue the journey of development and nation-building, working sincerely for the country’s advancement and prosperity.

At 11 am, the Crown Prince of Sharjah signalled the start of the flag-raising ceremony, with the participation of officers, officer cadets and the military band of the Sharjah Academy of Police Sciences. The band played the UAE national anthem as the country’s flag rose high in the nation’s skies in celebration of Flag Day.

Attending the Flag Day celebrations alongside Their Highnesses were Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Finance Department; Sheikh Khalid bin Abdullah Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Ports, Customs and Free Zones Authority; Sheikh Dr Salem bin Abdulrahman Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Ruler’s Office; Sheikh Khalid bin Essam Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Civil Aviation; Sheikh Fahim bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Government Relations; Sheikh Mohammed bin Humaid Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Statistics and Community Development; Sheikh Majid bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Districts Affairs Department; and a number of senior officials who are members of the Sharjah Executive Council.