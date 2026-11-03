ERC's Nahr Al Hayat Fund supports treatment of 25 Comorian children in India

MORONI, 3rd November, 2026 (WAM) -- Twenty-five children from the Comoros have travelled to India with their families to receive specialised medical treatment, supported by the Nahr Al Hayat Fund of the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC).

The initiative is part of the Nahr Al Hayat Fund's humanitarian efforts to assist patients requiring specialised treatment outside the Comoros, particularly those needing complex medical procedures and surgeries unavailable at local healthcare facilities.

The children departed after the necessary medical approvals and logistical arrangements were completed to facilitate their treatment in India.

A farewell ceremony was held at the UAE Embassy in Moroni, attended by Jumaa Rashed Alromaithi, UAE Ambassador to the Union of the Comoros; Ahamadi Sidi Nahouda, Minister of Health and Social Protection of the Comoros; and representatives of relevant authorities.

Alromaithi said the initiative reflected the UAE's commitment to improving access to healthcare and strengthening humanitarian cooperation with the Comoros.

"We remain committed to supporting initiatives that alleviate the suffering of patients and children and strengthen healthcare and humanitarian cooperation between our countries," he said, wishing the children a safe journey and a speedy recovery.

Nahouda praised the initiative as an example of cooperation between the two countries, providing children with access to specialised treatment at advanced medical facilities abroad.

He thanked the UAE, its embassy in Moroni, the Nahr Al Hayat Fund and the ERC for their support, stressing the importance of continued cooperation to assist vulnerable communities.