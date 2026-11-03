Sharjah Executive Council discusses property registration efforts

SHARJAH, 3rd November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Executive Council (SEC) held its meeting on Tuesday at the Sharjah Ruler’s Office, chaired by H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council.

The Council discussed monitoring government departments’ and authorities’ performance as well as key legislative updates to keep pace with the government work and promote integration among government entities. It also considered the necessary measures and recommendations relating to these matters.

SEC reviewed the efforts of the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department to regulate and manage land and property affairs in the emirate and oversee various property transactions. These include registering land, documenting ownership and related contracts, and verifying and preserving data to ensure the accuracy of property records and the integrity of the procedures followed.

SEC also discussed the Department’s role in protecting property owners’ rights by documenting and recording all changes and transactions affecting properties and strengthening coordination with government and judicial entities and banking institutions.

This role also includes providing legal advice and working to resolve property disputes, helping reinforce confidence in the real estate sector and safeguard the rights of all parties in accordance with the legislation and regulations in force in the emirate.