Flag Day reflects UAE unity, national pride, says RAK Ruler

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 3rd November, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, said Flag Day embodies the values of unity and national solidarity and reflects the pride of the UAE people in their flag as a symbol of dignity, sovereignty and national identity.

Sheikh Saud made the remarks as he raised the UAE flag at Corniche Al Qawasim in Ras Al Khaimah to mark Flag Day.

The ceremony was attended by several sheikhs, senior federal and local government officials, citizens and residents.

"This national occasion renews our pride in the UAE's journey of unity, whose foundations were laid by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and his fellow Founding Fathers, who united the nation under one flag and established a country built on determination and ambition," Sheikh Saud said.

He added that the UAE flag will remain a symbol of national unity and loyalty to the Founding Fathers, inspiring future generations to continue the country's development and progress.

Sheikh Saud said the UAE's achievements across various sectors reflected the vision of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and his commitment to strengthening national unity, loyalty and belonging.

He extended his congratulations to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates; and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court.

He also congratulated the UAE's citizens and residents, praying for the country's continued security, stability and prosperity.