Austria's unemployment rises for 43rd consecutive month in October

VIENNA, 3rd November, 2026 (WAM) – Unemployment in Austria increased for the 43rd consecutive month in October, with the combined number of unemployed people and those enrolled in vocational training programmes rising by 0.5%, or 1,823 people, year-on-year to 389,941.

Data from the Public Employment Service Austria (AMS) showed that modest economic growth remained insufficient to generate enough jobs.

Petra Draxl, a member of the AMS Executive Board, said the economic recovery was beginning to benefit certain groups but remained too weak to reduce unemployment nationwide.