Abu Dhabi at heart of global energy efforts, hub for innovation, action: Eni CEO

ABU DHABI, 2nd November, 2026 (WAM) — Claudio Descalzi, Chief Executive Officer of Italian energy company Eni, stated that Abu Dhabi and the Gulf countries play a critical role in the world’s energy sector, adding that the UAE capital is at the centre of efforts to meet energy needs.

He described Abu Dhabi as a place of innovation and dynamism, where "people do more than talk: they act and get things done. This spirit and culture motivate leaders to build something positive."

Speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of ADIPEC 2026, Descalzi said the event is one of the most important global gatherings for the energy sector, bringing together government representatives and companies and enabling an important exchange of views and expertise.

He added that ADIPEC’s importance is growing amid volatility, conflicts and resource scarcity, which call for innovation and dialogue.

Descalzi said Eni’s relationship with the UAE and ADNOC goes beyond business and is based on friendship and mutual understanding. He noted that Eni’s activities in the UAE include the gas sector and oil development activities.

He added that cooperation also extends to future activities in data centres, artificial intelligence and computing with Khazna and G42, as well as projects being developed in Italy.

“It is not just business; it is part of the future we are building together,” he said.

On projects and agreements, Descalzi said Eni is working on several initiatives, has signed agreements in the past and expects to sign further agreements in the future.

He said the company is looking forward to taking the final investment decision on one of the world’s largest energy projects in Argentina. He also said Eni is working to complete the final investment decision for a data centre project in Italy.

Eni is working with ADNOC on solutions to strengthen infrastructure security and resilience, including diversifying the infrastructure used to transport oil and gas, as well as energy sources, he added.

Descalzi said meeting growing global energy demand requires increased investment and cooperation between companies.

He noted that population growth and the expansion of data centres and artificial intelligence are increasing the need for stable supplies and baseload power. Gas can provide this baseload, alongside nuclear energy, while renewables remain an important source that Eni is also working to develop, he said.

He said fossil fuels continue to account for more than 80% of global energy demand, and that a large portion of global inventories had been used over the past nine months, making it necessary to replenish them while meeting rising demand.

Oil and gas remain important, he said, adding that Abu Dhabi and the Gulf countries play an essential role in this regard.

Eni’s global production stands at around 1.9 million barrels of oil equivalent per day, Descalzi said. The company’s production grew by 7% compared with 2025, and he expects production growth to range between 4 and 5% annually through 2030.

He added that the company has discovered resources exceeding one billion barrels annually over the past 15 years and is developing resources in several regions, including Venezuela, Argentina, Mexico, Indonesia, Malaysia, North Africa, Sub-Saharan Africa and the North Sea. Eni’s activities extend to around 60 countries, he said.