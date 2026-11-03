Ministry of Energy & Infrastructure partners with Rochester Institute of Technology Dubai to advance AI collaboration

DUBAI, 3rd November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) Dubai to explore opportunities for leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) technologies to support the energy and infrastructure sectors, advance research, development, and innovation, and build national capabilities. The agreement was signed as part of the Ministry's Innovation Month activities.

The MoU was signed by Eng Sharif Al Olama, Undersecretary for Energy and Petroleum Affairs at the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, and Dr Yousef Al Assaf, President of RIT Dubai.

The MoU aims to establish a framework for cooperation between the two parties in supporting AI applications, exchanging knowledge and expertise, and promoting academic research and innovation in line with national priorities. It also seeks to explore opportunities to develop AI-powered solutions that enhance the Ministry's smart services.

Areas of cooperation include conducting applied studies addressing the needs of the energy and infrastructure sectors and providing practical training opportunities for students. These opportunities will enable students to tackle real-world challenges and apply their academic knowledge to develop solutions, helping strengthen their skills and prepare qualified national talent.

The MoU supports the Ministry's efforts to strengthen collaboration with academic and research institutions, align scientific research with the needs of its sectors, and leverage academic expertise to explore AI applications and enhance government services.