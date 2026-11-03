Ammar bin Humaid raises UAE flag at Ajman Emiri Diwan

AJMAN, 3rd November, 2026 (WAM) - H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Executive Council, today raised the UAE flag on the flagpole of the Emiri Diwan in the emirate, celebrating UAE Flag Day and expressing pride in the symbol of sovereignty, unity and dignity.

H.H. Sheikh Ammar said: “With pride and honour, we raised the UAE flag at the Government Entities Building in Ajman. It is the symbol of our sovereignty, unity and dignity, and an expression of our belonging to this cherished land.”

H.H. Sheikh Ammar added: “On this national occasion, we renew our pledge of loyalty to our wise leadership and our determination to continue working and giving, so that our nation remains proud through the achievements of its people and the future they build—a future worthy of our country’s standing and aspirations. May God protect the UAE, its leadership and its people.”

The flag-raising ceremony, accompanied by the UAE national anthem, was attended by Sheikh Ahmed bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Representative of H.H. the Ruler of Ajman for Administrative and Financial Affairs; Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Department of Tourism, Culture & Media - Ajman; Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of Ajman Municipality & Planning Department; Sheikh Humaid bin Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Executive Council; Sheikh Rashid bin Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of Ajman Digital Department; Sheikh Abdullah bin Majid Al Nuaimi, Director General of the Ajman Citizens Affairs Office; and a number of sheikhs and senior officials.Chairpersons, directors and employees of Ajman’s government departments also participated in the ceremony, alongside a number of children from Ajman.

They expressed their joy on this national occasion, cherished by all, and prayed that God would preserve the UAE’s safety and security and guide its wise leadership as it continues the nation’s journey of development and prosperity.