Shurooq brings Sharjah’s ancient landscapes, new luxury escapes to WTM London 2026

LONDON, 3rd November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) is presenting a tourism development pipeline combining new cultural attractions, expanded accommodation capacity and heritage hospitality at World Travel Market (WTM) London 2026. Leading the showcase is the international debut of Kalba Rock Art Centre, alongside Heart of Sharjah, the expansion of Al Faya Sharjah Retreat and upcoming hospitality projects with The LUX Collective.

Participating for the 21st time under the umbrella of the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA), Shurooq is focused on translating its investment in destinations and hospitality into sustained international tourism demand. Through partnerships with tour operators and travel distributors, it aims to expand Sharjah’s presence in global travel programmes, encourage longer stays and increase visitor spending across the emirate. The showcase supports this ambition by connecting cultural attractions and distinctive accommodation within itineraries spanning Sharjah’s city, central region and east coast.

Ahmed Obaid Al Qaseer, CEO of Shurooq, said: “Tourism investment creates lasting value when it strengthens the relationship between a place, its people and its economy. In Sharjah, our cultural and natural assets guide what we develop and how we develop it. Each project should contribute to its surroundings, create opportunities for local enterprise and give visitors a deeper understanding of the emirate.

“Our focus at WTM is to turn the breadth of this offering into stronger international partnerships. By connecting distinctive places to stay with experiences worth travelling for, we can encourage visitors to explore further and extend the benefits of tourism to more communities across Sharjah.”

More than 400 engravings across 150 rock outcrops form the centrepiece of Kalba Rock Art Centre, scheduled for completion in Q2 2027. Depictions of animals, horseback riding and other human activities will allow visitors to examine records of the past in their original landscape.

Permanent exhibitions, immersive interpretation and educational spaces will complement the outdoor site. Conservation and documentation in cooperation with the Sharjah Archaeology Authority, with the participation of Global Digital Heritage, underpin the project, adding a cultural attraction to Kalba’s coastal and nature offering.

In the city, Heart of Sharjah brings together restored historic buildings, traditional souqs, museums and hospitality venues. Chedi Al Bait offers luxury accommodation within restored Emirati homes, while its extension, The Serai Wing, Bait Khalid bin Ibrahim, includes the restored residence of a pearl merchant.

Al Bait Al Westi adds a dedicated venue for cultural programmes, meetings and private events. Its central courtyard and gathering spaces complement the district’s accommodation, creating further opportunities for travel and events partners to incorporate heritage settings into their programmes.

Beyond the historic district, Shurooq’s hospitality developments will diversify accommodation options across desert, wildlife and coastal settings. Al Faya Sharjah Retreat is expanding from five rooms to 20 accommodation units, with completion scheduled by December 2026.

Through Shurooq’s partnership with The LUX Collective, LUX* Al Bridi will introduce private tented accommodation in the wildlife setting of Sharjah Safari. LUX* Khorfakkan will offer a coastal retreat overlooking the Gulf of Oman, framed by the east coast’s mountains. These developments will support a wider range of stays and give travel partners additional products for different visitor interests.

The experiences surrounding these properties are another focus of the showcase. Across 34.2 square kilometres, Mleiha National Park combines visits to the Mleiha Archaeological Centre with guided archaeological exploration, hiking, desert drives and astronomy. The area’s historical significance is underscored by the Faya Palaeolandscape, inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List in 2025, which preserves evidence of human occupation dating back 210,000 years.

Moon Sharjah Retreat complements these activities with dome and tent accommodation, allowing visitors to extend their exploration into an overnight desert stay.

The showcase also features Al Badayer Sharjah Resort’s desert fort setting, alongside Kingfisher Sharjah Retreat and Nomad Sharjah Retreat in Kalba. In Khorfakkan, Najd Al Meqsar Sharjah Retreat occupies restored mountain village homes, while Al Rayaheen Sharjah Retreat offers accommodation in traditional houses.

These stays can be combined with Al Noor Island’s sculpture, illuminated gardens and Butterfly House; waterfront dining and recreation at Al Heera Beach; and exhibitions and cultural programmes at House of Wisdom.

Together, the destinations give tour operators scope to develop broader travel packages, encourage longer stays and extend visitor spending across Sharjah’s regions.