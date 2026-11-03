Sharjah Ruler meets Emirates Writers Union chairman, board

SHARJAH, 3rd November, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member, Ruler of Sharjah and Honorary President of the Emirates Writers Union, met on Tuesday morning with Dr Sultan Al Amimi, Chairman of the Union’s Board of Directors, and its board members, in the presence of H.H. Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Book Authority. The meeting took place at Dr Sultan Al Qasimi Centre in University City.

Culture and support for emerging talent

At the beginning of the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan welcomed those present, highlighting the significant role of culture and books in showcasing society’s literary, historical and creative activity, reflecting its culture, heritage, customs and traditions.

H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan also highlighted the importance of knowledge and learning as essential elements in the advancement and development of individuals and communities.

The Ruler of Sharjah stressed the need to provide greater support for young people and creative talents in the UAE, and to stand by those who need to develop their abilities at the beginning of their creative journeys. H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan noted that benefiting from the advice and guidance of writers and literary figures can mark a turning point in their careers.

The meeting addressed literary and creative writing and the need for writers to ensure the soundness and proper documentation of their content, particularly in publications involving research and historical studies. This enables writing to fulfil its purposes of educating, recording and documenting information for the benefit of readers and researchers.

The discussion also emphasised the importance of ensuring accuracy in material drawn from sources and references, whether it is quoted, written or published, so that writing retains its true value and benefits people.

The meeting discussed the importance of recognising the cultural and historical richness of Emirati society and the long history of its people, literature and heritage. These constitute a rich source for the identity, research and creative work of UAE writers across various literary fields, helping raise awareness of the writers and their society’s culture both within the country and abroad.

Dr Sultan Al Amimi presented an overview of the Emirates Writers Union’s activities during the past period, noting the significant increase in membership and in the events and activities organised by the Union. He also highlighted the growing number and diversity of its publications, encompassing novels, short stories, specialised studies and history.

The Chairman of the Emirates Writers Union expressed his thanks and gratitude to the Ruler of Sharjah for H.H.’s continued support for the literary and cultural movement, and for his guidance, which contributes to its advancement.