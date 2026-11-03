Brazil's ALTAVE showcases AI-driven industrial safety solutions at ADIPEC 2026

ABU DHABI, 3rd November, 2026 (WAM) – Brazilian technology company ALTAVE is showcasing artificial intelligence (AI) solutions designed to enhance industrial safety and operational efficiency in the oil and gas sector at ADIPEC 2026, as it identifies further opportunities in the UAE market.

Thales Silva, MENA Account Executive at ALTAVE, told the Emirates News Agency (WAM) that the company's technology uses real-time video analytics to identify potential hazards, monitor workers' exposure to risks and support safety management across offshore and onshore operations.

Founded by engineers from Brazil's Aeronautics Institute of Technology (ITA), ALTAVE operates in 11 countries, with its solutions deployed on more than 90 vessels, 28 drilling rigs and 39 other industrial sites.

Silva said the technology helps operators identify dropped-object risks, monitor workers' exposure in critical areas and detect personnel entering the operating paths of moving machinery. He added that the company's solutions support consistent safety standards across offshore fleets while improving operational efficiency.

The company already serves customers in the UAE and sees significant potential for further business opportunities in the country, he said.

Headquartered in São José dos Campos, Brazil, ALTAVE has been operating for 15 years and developing AI technologies for the past six years, according to Silva.

He highlighted the growing ties between the UAE and Brazil, noting that São José dos Campos is home to several advanced technology companies, some of which have recently been acquired by the UAE's EDGE Group.

Silva said participation in ADIPEC provides opportunities to engage with national oil companies, drilling contractors and other industrial operators, strengthen relationships with existing customers and explore new business opportunities.

ALTAVE is participating in ADIPEC 2026, held in Abu Dhabi from 2nd to 5th November.