EGA Master showcases smart industrial tools to enhance energy sector safety at ADIPEC 2026

ABU DHABI, 3rd November, 2026 (WAM) – Spanish industrial tools manufacturer EGA Master is focusing on advanced torque control and digital tool management solutions designed to improve operational safety and efficiency in the oil and gas sector at ADIPEC 2026.

David Esteves, International Sales Director of EGA Master, told the Emirates News Agency (WAM) that the company is highlighting technologies that help industrial operators monitor tools and equipment and ensure bolts on critical equipment are tightened to specified requirements, reducing the risk of accidents.

Esteves said the company has supported industrial operations for more than five decades, with its strongest specialist expertise concentrated in the oil and gas sector.

He noted that EGA Master continuously develops solutions to address the safety and efficiency challenges faced by industrial operators, with particular emphasis at this year's ADIPEC on torque control and inventory management.

Describing the Middle East as one of the company's most important markets for global growth, Esteves said EGA Master established its first regional subsidiary office in Dubai in 2018, followed by an office in Abu Dhabi staffed by its own employees.

He highlighted the company's established relationships with major energy operators and contractors across the region, noting that its regional presence reflects the importance of the Middle East to its business.

Addressing evolving industry requirements, including environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations, Esteves said EGA Master seeks to anticipate emerging industry needs through innovation rather than simply responding to market developments.

Looking ahead to the next five years, he said the company aims to maintain its position as a reliable and innovative partner to leading global energy companies.

ADIPEC 2026 runs until 5th November at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.